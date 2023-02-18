2 teenagers hospitalized after being shot outside Atlanta event space, police say

A pair of teenagers are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to FP Event Space on Lee Street just before 3:45 a.m. where they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both teenage boys were taken to the hospital and are stable.

Investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened, but said a group of people were pushed out of the business when it closed down for the night, and the shooting happened at some point after that. Police confirmed nothing happened inside the business.

A security guard told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that a fight broke out among two groups of young people outside of the event space. That’s when he says shots rang out.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.

