Arrest made after two teens shot at Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru
A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the double shooting of two teens in a Framingham McDonald’s drive-through, Police said.
Officers responded to the McDonald’s parking lot along Route 30 around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police said an 18-year-old boy had chest wounds and a 19-year-old suffered a leg injury from the shooting.
Both teens were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Moises Bautista will be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. He is charged with assault and battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a firearm without a license and discharge of a firearm within 50 feet of a building.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
