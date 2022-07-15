Arrest made after two teens shot at Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the double shooting of two teens in a Framingham McDonald’s drive-through, Police said.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s parking lot along Route 30 around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Police said an 18-year-old boy had chest wounds and a 19-year-old suffered a leg injury from the shooting.

Both teens were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moises Bautista will be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. He is charged with assault and battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a firearm without a license and discharge of a firearm within 50 feet of a building.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

