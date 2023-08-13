2 teenagers kept their mom warm after they waded into the Pacific Ocean for 5 hours to escape the Maui wildfires

Noah Tomkinson and mother shelter from Maui wildfires in ocean. Noah Tomkinson/GoFundMe

A family survived the Maui wildfires by wading in the Pacific Ocean for 5 hours.

Noah Tomkinson, 19, his brother Milo, 13, and their mother sheltered in the water as the fires raged.

The wildfires have become the deadliest in modern US history, with 93 people confirmed dead.

Two teenage boys and their mother survived the wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii by wading chest-deep in the Pacific Ocean for five hours.

Noah Tomkinson, 19, his brother Milo Tomkinson, 13, and their mother decided to flee from their Lahaina home as the wildfires grew worryingly close, CBS News reported.

They first fled by car but soon had to restrategize after they found themselves stuck in traffic.

"We kind of had it in the back of our minds the whole time that we wanted to be next to the water if things got really bad. We could save ourselves by jumping into the ocean. And that is what it came to," Noah Tomkinson told NBC in a video interview.

"If we walked across the street, we would've been in the fire."

The younger Milo Tomkinson said he was just "in survival mode" as the family was trapped in the ocean as night fell, awaiting rescue.

In videos shared by the older brother, the family can be seen wading in the water as the fire burns in the background and thick smoke billows in the air, blocking out the sun.

Noah Tomkinson tried to keep the family calm, at one point telling his brother: "You're going to be OK Milo."

He told CBS that eventually, his mother became too cold in the water, so the brothers huddled around her to try and keep her warm.

"If any of us were alone, I don't know if we would've made it. It was the fact that all of us were together that helped us the most," he said.

The family eventually came ashore after the fires died down and were rescued by firemen, CBS reported.

Noah has launched a GoFundMe page to raise cash for the family to get back on their feet after they lost their home and possessions in the devastating wildfires.

The death toll from the wildfires reached 93 on Saturday, according to Maui County.

It is the deadliest wildfire in modern US history, with the final number of fatalities still yet to be confirmed, surpassing the 2018 Camp Fire in California that killed 85.

