2 teenagers killed in shooting Sunday afternoon in Raytown, police say

Two children were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Raytown, police said as an investigation into the homicides unfolds.

Officers were called at about 12:03 p.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired in the 8700 block of James A Reed Road, Cpl. Jeffery Peterman, with the Raytown Police Department, said Sunday.

At the scene, police found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was declared dead at the scene, Peterman said. The other died a short time later a the hospital.

The victims have not yet been identified publicly.

A suspect in the shooting turned themselves in to police in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, Peterman said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Star’s Andrea Klick contributed.