2 teenagers killed, third teen and 9-month-old baby injured in Friday night shooting

Two teenagers were killed and another teenager and a nine-month-old baby injured in a shooting that occurred at a gas station Friday night at 3885 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis Police said Saturday.

The four victims, including the 15-year-old and 16-year-old girls who died, a 16-year-old girl who was taken to Regional One and the baby boy who was taken to Regional One, were in a car at the gas pump when the dark-colored Nissan pulled up, with someone inside firing multiple shots, police said.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene, but has since been recovered. No arrests have been made and the cause of the shooting is undetermined, police said.

At 9:35 pm, Officers made the scene of a shooting at 3885 Elvis Presley where they located 3 victims. 2 juveniles xported to LeB, 1 critical and 1 non-critical. One female adult xported to ROH non-critical. Suspects fled in a blue 4dr Nissan Maxima. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 4, 2021

