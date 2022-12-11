2 teens, 1 adult taken into custody after suspected break-in at Dayton high school

Three people were taken into custody after deputies responded to reports of a break-in at a Dayton high school Saturday.

Around 11:40 p.m. deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to Jefferson High School after an alarm was triggered, according to a release.

Deputies along with officers from Moraine and MetroParks located and took into custody two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old.

>> Have you seen him? Man accused of breaking into, stealing from Wright Company Factory site in Dayton

The two teenagers were booked into the juvenile detention center and the adult into jail on initial charges of breaking and entering, according to a release.

The names of the suspects were not included in the release.

We will update this story as we learn more.



