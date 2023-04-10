2 teens, 1 preteen arrested for triple homicide in Florida

Two teens and a preteen were arrested for a triple homicide in Central Florida.

Robert Le’Andrew Robinson, 17; Tahj Brewton, 16; and Christopher De’l Atkins, 12, were all arrested for killing three other teens, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods stated.

Layla Silvernail, 16, was the first of three victims. On Thursday, March 30, she was found critically injured on the side of a road in the Forest Lakes Park area. She was transported to a hospital for treatment; however, she succumbed to her injuries and died, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office informed.

A 17-year-old male was the second victim. He was found the next morning also on the side of the road, suffering a gunshot wound, the spokesperson continued. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, another female teen, was discovered the following day inside the truck of Silvernail’s car. Her age was not released.

While Silvernail was identified by authorities, the other two were kept confidential for an unknown reason.

Investigators believed that the three victims were involved with burglaries and robberies, CNN reported. Furthermore, the suspects and victims were thought to be affiliated with criminal gangs.

“Basically, in simple terms there is no honor among thieves,” Woods claimed. “And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them.”

During the investigation, detectives found a “trail of evidence” that led authorities to Robinson, Brewton, and Atkins, Woods said. Robinson and Atkins were subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder; however, Brewton remained at large since Friday, April 7.

The sheriff’s office offered up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Brewton. He was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the spokesperson.

The U.S. Marshals Service later located and arrested Brewton with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the spokesperson stated on Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account.

Brewton was arrested on outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. It is yet unknown if he will also be charged with first-degree murder.

More charges are expected to come, according to Woods. The deadly incidents still remain under investigation.

