2 teens, 1 woman arrested over a fatal stabbing in KY. Suspects are related, cops say

The Lancaster Police Department has arrested three suspects – including two minors – in connection to a fatal stabbing in Lancaster Thursday evening, according to police.

Police received a report of a stabbing at a residence on Pleasant View Drive at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Lancaster Police Chief Rodney Kidd said. When officers arrived, a 15-year-old female directed officers to a dead victim upstairs.

The victim was a 20-year-old man who had multiple stab wounds, Kidd said. His identity hasn’t been released yet. The coroner is still in the process of notifying family members, according to Kidd.

An investigation led to the arrest of three people – the 15-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and a 20-year-old woman, according to Kidd. All three suspects are related.

Kidd said the identity of the 20-year-old woman was Mallery Reynolds, who is facing charges of murder, robbery, unlawful transaction with a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

The victim was not related to the suspects. Kidd said the victim was subletting a bedroom in an apartment which Reynolds was leasing.

Evidence at the scene did not corroborate with the initial statements made by the alleged witnesses, and further interviews and investigation led to the witnesses being named offenders, Kidd said.