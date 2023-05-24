2 teens accused of being a part of ‘crime spree’ in Springfield appear in court

Suspects accused of stealing a car and then leading police on a chase were in court Tuesday.

The chase ended just outside Enon on Fairfield Pike near Garrison Road.

Three of the suspects are minors and a fourth is 18 years old.

Two of the minors were in juvenile court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

Springfield police said the “crime spree” started Monday morning.

The suspects allegedly drove throughout Springfield before robbing a woman at gunpoint.

A police report states that one of the suspects went into the home and allegedly stole $40 in cash and the victim’s Chevy Equinox.

The Chevy was ditched in a parking lot and later recovered by police.

Around 8:30 a.m. officers spotted the van at a mini-mart in Springfield.

One male got out of the van and took off running and getting on a four-wheeler.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to a police report.

Police were chasing the van before it eventually crashed head-on into a ditch on Fairfield Pike and Garrison Road.

“These subjects were suspected of multiple crimes overnight and possibly even longer, involving armed robberies of citizens, property, and vehicles,” Sgt. James Byron with Springfield Police said.

One suspect was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by a medical helicopter and remains in the hospital.