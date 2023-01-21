2 teens, adult charged in shooting death of missing Sumter County juvenile

Two teens and a man were arrested in connection with the death of missing juvenile Jontae Solomon Haywood, who was later found shot to death, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Tervaris Eugene Jackson Jr., 15, of Bushnell, and 17-year-old Trevon Donte Battle of Leesburg are both being charged with Aggravated Manslaughter, improper disposal of human remains/biological material, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age, and failure to report a death to the Medical Examiner, according to a news release.

Bradford Nethercot, 70, of Bushnell, was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haywood was reported as missing on Dec. 16. That evening, deputies located his body near County Road 557 in Bushnell. He had died from a gunshot wound, deputies said.

Investigators later determined the people responsible for Haywood’s death were negligently handling a gun when it discharged, killing him.

The three suspects then moved Haywood’s body to prevent it from being found, according to deputies.

Nethercot was present at the time of the incident, but did not make any attempt to intervene to prevent Haywood’s death, deputies said.

