2 teens, ages 15 and 17, arrested in Dorchester shooting that injured 2 adults

Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, are facing assault with intent to murder charges and other gun charges related to a shooting on Monday that injured two adult men in Dorchester, police said.

The teenagers, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were arrested on warrants and charged with delinquent to wit; assault with intent to murder, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit; firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling and delinquent to wit; and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Both teenagers are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. They were arrested in Roxbury and Mattapan on Friday afternoon by officers assigned to the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 12 Helen St. and 155 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester.

When officers arrived, they found two adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS for treatment. Their condition was not known Saturday.

Police later obtained warrants for the arrest of the two juveniles who were arrested on Friday.

A third teenage boy, age 16, was arrested on gun charges on Friday in Mattapan while police were arresting one of the other teenage boys.

Police recovered a loaded firearm, a 9mm Sig Sauer P230 SL loaded with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine, from the 16-year-old. He was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition and delinquent to wit; and firearm, serial defaced. He’s expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

