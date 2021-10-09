2 teens among 8 charged in Clyborn Pines crimes

Oct. 9—LUMBERTON — Two teens arrested Friday by Robeson County sheriff's investigators are among eight people charged in weapons crimes in the Clyborn Pines community of Lumberton.

Sebastian Cummings, 18, of Lumberton, and a 15-year-old juvenile, of Pembroke, were arrested Friday at a residence on Valtee Drive in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Cummings was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to the Sheriff's Office. Cummings was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $825,000 secured bond.

The juvenile was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy, according to the Sheriff's Office. The juvenile was placed in the custody of the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Several other people were charged with crimes in the community. The offenses include attempted robbery with dangerous weapon, aggravated assaults and discharging a weapon into occupied dwellings.

Two juveniles were charged Sept. 30 with multiple weapon violations.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A second 16 year-year-old also was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both juveniles were placed in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

On Sept. 29, Angela T. Baxley, 44, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Baxley was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention with a $2,500 secured bond.

Story continues

Travis Hunt, 18, also surrendered Sept. 29 and was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and cyberstalking, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Deputies arrested Lumberton residents 44-year-old Tina Chavis and a 15-year-old male on Sept. 28 for their alleged involvement in the crimes.

Chavis is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the Sheriff's Office. Chavis was placed in the Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.

The juvenile is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.