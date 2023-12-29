2 teens arrested after 14-year-old boy shot on light rail train in Norfolk

Two teens have been charged in connection to the shooting of another teenager in Norfolk on Thursday.

A light rail train operator flagged down police at about 10:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Bank Street, not far from the MacArthur Memorial Visitor Center, to alert them to a 14-year-old boy on the train who had been shot. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Investigators arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy at about 11:15 p.m. that same night in the 500 block of Tidewater Drive. They boys are each charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

No further information about this shooting has been made available as of Friday morning.

