2 teens arrested, 2 still at large in connection with Hall County armed robbery, murder

Police have arrested two teenagers wanted for the robbery and murder of a 19-year-old in Hall County, while two other suspects remain at large.

Mateo Rizo was shot and killed at Tree Park Apartments in Flowery Branch on January 10, 2023.

Police say the four men arrived at the apartment complex with the intent to rob Rizo of marijuana and money using a gun.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be added once the investigation is complete.

Faustino Junior Sanchez, 18, is charged with felony false statements, armed robbery, and felony murder.

Bryan Samuel Guzman, 18, is also facing armed robbery and felony murder charges.

He was already in Hall County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police have obtained warrants for the other two suspects at large: Elber Tiburcio Romero, 18, and Noe Sanchez Rivera, 18.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rivera or Romero, they are urged to contact Lt. Ford at 770-967-6336.

