2 teens arrested, 3 on the run after being accused of setting off fireworks in Ga. Walmart

Deputies have arrested two teenagers accused of setting off fireworks inside a south Georgia Walmart. Three others remain on the run.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has identified all five teens that deputies say set off fireworks at the store off Ledo Road on July 3rd.

When the suspects entered the store, officials said they took fireworks from the shelves and lit them inside, causing several thousands of dollars in damages.

No employee or customer was injured during the incident.

The following are the suspects arrested and charged in connection to the crime:

Kendrick Malik Mclver, 18 - Second-degree arson, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property in the second degree

Zavion Marquise Holes, 17 - Second-degree arson, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property in the second degree

The following are the suspects wanted and their charges:

Kanivion Arnez Hill, 18 - Second-degree arson, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property in the second degree

Jacci Semaj Jackson, 17 - Second-degree arson, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property in the second degree

Juvenile male (age not given) - Second-degree arson, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property in the second degree

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

