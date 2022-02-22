2 teens arrested after 5-year-old boy, family found shot dead in Detroit

Two teenage boys were arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting deaths of a Detroit family, including a 5-year-old child.

The boys, 16 and 17, were located on Monday and taken into custody, police said at a news conference Tuesday. They have not been formally charged and are being held at a youth home.

The bodies of 5-year-old Caleb, his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were found Sunday evening in a home on Evergreen Road.

5-year-old Caleb Harris. (via WDIV)

Police said a concerned relative went to the home around 5 p.m. because they had not heard from the family. All three victims had been shot, according to authorities.

Tips immediately began pouring in from the community which led investigators to the teens. The teenagers were "known to the victims," authorities said, without providing a motive for the shootings.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said Caleb was five days shy of celebrating his 6th birthday. He said his death was "unimaginable."

"I imagine the family was probably prepping for a birthday celebration and tragically their plans have changed," he said.

Chief James White said the arrests bring some type of closure to the family but "it certainly doesn't bring back these victims and this 5-year-old."

"It's just inexcusable for anyone to get, whatever the issue was, to get that outraged with whomever they were having conflict with to bring a baby into this and kill them," he said.