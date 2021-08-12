2 teens arrested, accused of shooting at homeless man in Middletown

Michael D. Clark and Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
Aug. 11—Two teens have been arrested, accused of shooting at a homeless Middletown man last week and trying to steal his bicycle.

Kyle McCarty, 18, of Middletown was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of aggravated robbery. A 17-year-old suspect also was arrested and is in custody at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

A homeless Middletown man reported to police that two suspects had shot at him around 4 a.m. Aug. 2 at 31 S. Clinton St.

Two officers were in the area of Girard Avenue and Verity Parkway when they heard four to five gunshots. While checking the area the officers found the victim at the corner of South Clinton Street and Reynolds Avenue, according to a police report.

"He advised that two subjects just tried to steal his bike and that when he went to recover his bike one of the subjects had shot a gun at him," the report read. "(He) had stated that he was originally laying down and was asleep in front of The Gathering doors at 31 S. Clinton advising that he was awoken to two subjects."

"He advised that the subject had grabbed his bike and he started chasing this subject and this other unknown subjects towards 1st and Clinton," the report stated. "He stated that he got near the corner on one of the subjects who he advised was in the shadows and he could not physically see brandish a gun. (He) stated that the subject then shot the gun towards his direction, he stated he did duck and get down on the ground so he wouldn't get hit."

Officers found three to four casings from a 9mm handgun in the area where the victim said he was shot at, according to the report.

A security camera near the incident provided images helping police identify the two suspects who were arrested.

