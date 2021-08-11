2 teens arrested in alleged attempted shooting of homeless man in Middletown

Aug. 11—Two teens have been arrested after a homeless Middletown man was reportedly shot at last week.

The two suspects — one an adult the other a 17 year old — are in custody, Middletown Police said after the alleged shooting took place around 4 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Kyle McCarty, 18, of Middletown was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony one count of aggravated robbery. A 17-year-old suspect was also arrested and is in custody at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, said police.

On Aug. 2, a homeless Middletown man reported to police two suspects had shot at him at 31 South Clinton Street.

According to a police report, two officers were in the area of Girard Avenue and Verity Parkway when they heard four to five gun shots. While checking the area the officers found the victim at the corner of South Clinton Street and Reynolds Avenue.

"He advised that two subjects just tried to steal his bike and that when he went to recover his bikes one of the subjects had shot a gun at him," the report read. "(He) had stated that he was originally laying down and was asleep in front of The Gathering doors at 31 S. Clinton advising that he was awoken to two subjects."

"He advised that the subject had grabbed his bike and he started chasing this subject and this other unknown subjects towards 1st and Clinton," the report continued. "He stated that he got near the corner on one of the subjects who he advised was in the shadows and he could not physically see brandish a gun. (He) stated that the subject then shot the gun towards his direction, he stated he did duck and get down on the ground so he wouldn't get hit."

Officers found three to four casings in the area where the victim said he was being shot at, according to the report. The casings were from a 9mm hand gun.

A security camera near the alleged incident provided images helping police identify the two suspects who were arrested.