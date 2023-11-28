2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck at gunpoint; 1 ends up in standoff with police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two teenagers were arrested this weekend after they allegedly stole a truck at gunpoint and one of them ended up in a standoff with police, El Paso Police said.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, police were called out an aggravated robbery at a drive-thru at a McDonald’s at 14230 Edgemere in far East El Paso.

17-year-old man arrested after standoff with police

Police say two men robbed a 23-year-old man of his truck at gunpoint.

Police soon located the stolen vehicle along the 3200 block of Emerald Point.

A 17-year-old, later identified as Billy Christian Charles, ran out of the stolen truck and eventually into a home along the 14200 block of Honey Point, police said. Police said he had barricaded himself in the home.

At that time, officers requested assistance from the SWAT and Crisis Management teams.

After several hours, Charles exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Later that day, police identified 17-year-old Elijai Koroma as the other person involved in the armed robbery and he was arrested.

Both have been charged with aggravated robbery. Charles was issued a $100,000 bond and Koroma was given a $75,000 bond.

