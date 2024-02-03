2 teens arrested after burglaries, thefts in Knox County

Two teens were in custody late Friday after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received reports of burglaries and stolen vehicles, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office received reports of several vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles in Abingdon and surrounding areas. Knox County’s assigned Abingdon Deputies and other Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies began to investigate the burglaries and process vehicles.

(knoxcountysheriffil.com)

Three stolen vehicles and a side-by-side (a utility task vehicle) were recovered. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and transported to the Mary Davis Home Detention Center.

“This case is ongoing and other arrests are anticipated,” the release says. “Sheriff Harlan is committed to providing quality law enforcement to residents in the city of Abingdon and Knox County.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Knox County Board, and the City of Abingdon entered into an agreement for law enforcement services, making the Knox County Sheriff’s Office the primary law enforcement for the City of Abingdon.

