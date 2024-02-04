2 teens arrested in their classroom after string of shootings, Ga. deputies say
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens while they were in class earlier this week.
Both teens were arrested while attending classes at Macon High School, according to deputies.
The two teens were arrested in connection to three separate shootings at East Macon homes.
Neither teen was identified due to them being minors.
Deputies said the guns used in the shootings were recovered in an earlier arrest. Three more guns were found while deputies searched one of the teens’ home
Each teen faces numerous charges including aggravated assault.
