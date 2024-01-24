2 teens arrested in connection with explosions in Sturbridge, Brookfield, Holland, Monson

DUDLEY — Two 19-year-olds were arrested on charges related to setting off homemade explosions in mailboxes and other outdoor locations across four towns on New Year's Eve.

Nathan Asselin of Sturbridge and Camron Lamarche of Southbridge were arraigned in Dudley District Court Wednesday.

The explosives were set off in Sturbridge, Brookfield, Holland and Monson. A spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Worcester County district attorney's office said Asselin was arraigned on four counts: possession of a weapon of mass destruction; intent to throw, secrete, launch or place explosives; conspiracy to commit a crime; and possession of an incendiary device.

Asselin's bail was revoked on an open case and District Court Judge Michael P. Welsh issued a $10,000 cash bail. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Lamarche faces two charges: possession of an incendiary device and conspiracy to commit a crime. Welsh issued Lamarche a $1,000 cash bail and ordered him to stay away from the victims.

According to court documents, a resident of New Boston Road in Sturbridge reported her mailbox had been blown up.

The resident suspected Asselin due to prior issues with her son, Sturbridge Sgt. Paul Janson wrote.

Officials said a mailbox and a garbage barrel in Brookfield were also blown up and an explosion had also occurred in Holland. A portable bathroom in Monson had exploded as well.

In an interview with police, Asselin said he was driving with Lamarche and his girlfriend on New Year's Eve, and set off various explosives.

When asked about a motive, Asselin said he and Lamarche were "country boys" being dumb on New Year's Eve.

Asselin's laptop, cellphone and paraphernalia he said he used in constructing the explosives were seized, according to court records.

Both are due back in court Feb. 23.

