2 teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 19-year-old on Indy's west side

One man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' west side in the 3300 block of West St. Clair Street on April 22, 2022, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Indianapolis’ west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting took place April 22 at about 5:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of West St. Clair Street. Jahmal Houston was transported to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound, where he later died, according to IMPD.

The 16 and 17-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday night. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine final charges, according to IMPD.

In addition to the arrests of the two teens, the police department announced arrests in several other homicide cases on Thursday.

Police announced arrests have been made in the killing of 31-year-old Eric Preer outside a smoke shop on College Avenue last week and the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tyvon Moore outside a home Monday.

Police also announced charges were filed Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Carlos Hale on Indianapolis’ north side in November.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting