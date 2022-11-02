2 teens arrested in connection to fatal July crash that killed 4 in Phoenix

Police officers investigate the scene of an accident between North 43th Avenue and West Thunderbird Road in Phoenix on July 22, 2022.

Phoenix police arrested two teenagers on Thursday suspected of being involved in a street racing accident that left four dead in July.

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened on July 22 when two cars were racing north on 43rd Avenue near Thunderbird Road and one of the cars crashed into another vehicle making a left turn at an intersection.

The car making a left turn caught fire and three people died on the scene.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Terry Hill, 37-year-old Sara Loustaunau and 39-year-old British Pena.

Police vehicles block traffic at the scene of an accident between North 43th Avenue and West Thunderbird Road in Phoenix on July 22, 2022.

A total of six teenagers were inside the other car, which police say was stolen. They were all taken to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the passengers, 19-year-old Galexy Saunders, later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The third vehicle, a dark-colored sedan racing the car packed with teenagers, continued north and didn’t remain on the scene, Phoenix police said.

More than three months after the fatal accident, Phoenix police arrested both drivers suspected of racing and causing the collision. Because they are underage, their identities were not released by Phoenix police.

The sedan driver was a teenage girl and the driver of the stolen car was a teenage boy. Both drivers were booked into the Juvenile Correction Center on multiple felony charges.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 teens arrested in fatal July crash that killed 4 in Phoenix