2 teens arrested in early morning burglary, shooting in Altamonte Springs, police say

Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday after a resident at The Edge at Lake Lotus apartment complex in Altamonte Springs was shot during an early morning burglary, the Altamonte Springs Police Department announced Thursday.

The victim confronted the teens after he allegedly saw them breaking into his car parked in front of the apartment building around 5 a.m. Wednesday through a security camera alert, ASPD said in a press release.

Police arrived at the scene and found the victim was shot twice while one of the teens “received multiple lacerations,” ASPD said in a press release. Both their injuries were non-life-threatening, the agency added.

The teens, both 15, were charged with armed burglary and attempted murder, respectively. The Orlando Sentinel isn’t naming them because they are minors.

