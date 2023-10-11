2 teens arrested in east Kennewick for armed robberies earlier this month

Two teens were arrested after a brief chase through east Kennewick neighborhoods on Wednesday.

Police were looking for the two teens in connection with a pair of armed robberies earlier this month in Kennewick, Commander Aaron Clem said.

The investigation is continuing.

A group of Kennewick officers and Benton County deputies spotted the suspects near Fourth Avenue when a foot chase started. Officers quickly caught the first suspect.

Kennewick police officers block off West Fourth Avenue Wednesday afternoon in Kennewick while searching for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a pair of robberies earlier this month, Commander Aaron Clem said. A group of Kennewick officers and Benton County deputies spotted the suspects near Fourth Avenue when a foot chase started. Both were apprehended in the vicinity. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

A second one avoided capture for several minutes while officers used a dog and a drone to hunt for him. He was finally located on Fourth Avenue and arrested.

Police shut down several roads around Fourth Avenue while they looked for the teens.

The teens are being booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of robbery.