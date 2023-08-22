2 teens arrested after firework set off inside Yuba City mall

TechCrunch

The features -- which include things like private profiles, more control over followers and message safety controls -- are similar to those introduced on other popular social media platforms with teens, like Instagram. On Pinterest, users ages 16 and older will now be able to opt into either a private or public profile. In addition, all users, including teens under 16, will have more control over their followers and will be able to review and remove followers they don't want tracking their posts.