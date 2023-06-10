2 teens arrested in Hillsborough slaying, deputies say

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a male whose body was found in a vehicle in Thonotosassa on May 28, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Saviyon Woods, 18, and Samir Young, 17, each face charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm, the agency said in a news release Friday night.

Deputies were called to a vehicle in the 11700 block of Williams Road around 4 p.m. May 28 to investigate a report about an injured person. The Sheriff’s Office said the male, who had suffered “upper body trauma,” was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office has not provided the name, age or any other identifying information about the person who died or their manner of death.

Woods was arrested Wednesday and booked into a Hillsborough County jail, where he is being held on $300,000 bail, jail records show.

Young was arrested Friday, deputies said. No booking information was available for him Friday evening.