2 teens arrested for hitting, killing Indiana state trooper with stolen car

Two teens were arrested and jailed for using their stolen vehicle to hit and kill an Indiana State Police trooper during a pursuit.

The Indiana State Police mourned the loss of one of its own Thursday night after a crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70, claimed the life of Aaron N. Smith, 33, of Franklin, Indiana. Smith served the Indiana State Police for nearly five years.

An investigation by the Indiana State Police found that, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Smith was assisting other troopers on Ronald Reagan Parkway with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Smith attempted to de-escalate and halt the pursuit by deploying stop sticks. However, he was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured.

Medics performed emergency medical care at the scene, then rushed him to Eskenazi Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and died.

Smith was survived by his wife.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends, and co-workers”, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

Two individuals were later arrested and incarcerated in the Hendricks County Jail in connection with the crash.

Eddie P. Jones, Jr.,18, of Sikeston, Missouri, was driving the stolen vehicle, identified as a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse.

He was charged with Murder, a Level 1 Felony.

DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was the passenger during the crash.

He was charged with Auto Theft, a Level 5 Felony.

A 15-year-old female, who was listed as a missing person from Missouri, was turned over to authorities from that state. Authorities did not explain how she was involved in the incident.

She was not charged for the incident.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor was expected to make the final determination of these preliminary charges as the investigation moved forward. Additional criminal charges may come with more evidence presented to the prosecutor’s office.



