2 teens arrested in man’s killing in Costa Mesa

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Costa Mesa last week.

The shooting happened Friday evening on the 2800 block of Mendoza Drive, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

When police arrived on scene around 5:40 p.m., they found 35-year-old Raymond Gonzalez dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators immediately determined that the shooting was gang-related and one person was arrested over the weekend. On Monday, police announced that a second person was taken into custody.

One of the suspects has been identified as Ryan Ivan Ramos, 18, of Costa Mesa. The second suspect is a juvenile, police said, and their name is being withheld.

The shooting was not believed to be random and police said there was no threat to the greater community.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Costa Mesa Police Department at 714-754-5252 or Detective Fricke at 714-754-4908.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.