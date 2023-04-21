2 teens arrested in murder of Oliver Citywide student shot outside school

Police have arrested two teens in connection to the fatal shooting of an Oliver Citywide Academy student in 2022.

Eugene Watson, 18, and Brandon Watson, 17, are each charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy and firearms violations. They are both charged as adults.

Marquis Campbell was shot in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood as he sat in a van outside the school. All students were rushed back inside the building, and the school was put on a brief lockdown.

