2 teens arrested, one sought in Central Lubbock homicide investigation

Lubbock police arrested two teenagers and are looking for one more in connection with the homicide investigation of a 50-year-old man who investigators believed was killed in an ambush after he agreed to meet one of the teens online for a sexual encounter.

Police officials are searching for 16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar in connection with a murder investigation into the death of Robert Stewart.

Typically, police officials do not identify juvenile suspects, however, investigators believe Salazar poses a danger to the public and is seeking the communities help to find him, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Salazar is one of at least three people facing murder charges in Stewart's death.

Lubbock police on Friday arrested 17-year-old Bailey Forrest about 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of 4th street. She was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of murder and aggravated robbery. Her bond is set at $350,000 for murder and $100,000 for the robbery charge.

An hour later, a 16-year-old girl surrendered to police.

Investigators believe the three ambushed Stewart after one of them arranged online to meet him for a sexual encounter, police officials said.

The charges stem from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began after Lubbock police officers responded to the scene initially to help the city's solid waste department with a vehicle blocking the alley in the 2600 block of 46th Street. Responding officers found Stewart in the back seat of his vehicle and EMS crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

Stewart's listed address, according to court records, was about six blocks north of the crime scene.

Police officials said investigators are awaiting the medical examiner's office to confirm Stewart's cause of death. However, police found evidence of blunt for trauma, according to police officials.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

