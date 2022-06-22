2 teens arrested in Pittsville armed robbery, vehicle chase: Police

Two teens robbed a convenience store with a "long gun," then led police on a vehicle chase, according to Maryland State Police.

The teens are a 13-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, according to state police.

At about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Pittsville Shore Stop employee called 911 to report the robbery. The information given to the Salisbury Barrack at the time was the male suspect left in a white, hatchback vehicle, according to the Wednesday afternoon press release.

Another 911 caller, shortly thereafter, reported a reckless driver in the area of Route 50 west and Forest Grove Road. During the call, the caller said "an object was raised and pointed at him" from inside the white passenger vehicle, the release states. The caller remained on the phone and continued to provide information.

The vehicle went to the Royal Farms located on Walston Switch. There, the suspect(s) entered the store and quickly exited, police said. A trooper from the MSP Aviation Command was near the Royal Farms and observed what took place at the Royal Farms, the release states.

The officer followed the vehicle, now traveling west on Route 50 without headlights, until backup arrived. Additional MSP units joined in as the vehicle neared Hobbs Road and Route 50. The driver failed to stop, police say, when emergency lights were activated in an attempt to stop the car.

A vehicle pursuit was authorized. Several resources were used included successfully deploying stop-sticks. The vehicle pursuit ended in the area of Route 13 and Gordy Road in Salisbury. The suspect driver and passenger fled on foot and were apprehended by troopers, police said.

Minor property damage was incurred "by the inability of the 15-year-old driver to maintain control of the vehicle," police said. Two weapons were found inside the vehicle and seized, according to the release.

No one was injured, including the clerk or juveniles, police said.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Police chase ends in Salisbury after store robbed: MSP