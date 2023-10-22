2 teens arrested for robbery, firearm possession at Arcadia mall
ARCADIA, Calif. - Authorities said two kids were arrested at the Shops at Santa Anita in Arcadia Saturday.
According to authorities, officers responded to a reported robbery at the mall.
At the scene, officers located the underage suspects, with one of them carrying a real gun and another with a replica handgun.
Both were arrested for robbery and possession of a firearm, according to police.
No other information was immediately available.