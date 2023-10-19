2 teens arrested in shooting that injured 4 students outside Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Academy

Two teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Academy that injured four students in February.

James Pritchard, 17, who is being charged as an adult, and a 14-year-old were taken into custody, Chief Police Chief Larry Scirotto announced Thursday.

The students were shot outside the school on Feb. 14 as classes were letting out for the day. All four of the students were in stable condition when they were taken to local hospitals.

Scirotto said both suspects are facing several other charges.

Mayor Ed Gainey thanked the police department for their work on the case and said that youth violent homicide is down 22% in the city.

“If you see something, say something, because it’s working,” he said.

Gainey said officials will continue to work to make city schools safe.

