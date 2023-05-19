2 teens arrested in shooting Sunday in Barberton

Police tape

Two teens have been arrested in a Barberton shooting that took place early Sunday evening, police said Thursday.

A man, whose residence was not identified by police, was shot during an altercation near the intersection of 5th Street Northeast and Jefferson Avenue. The location is near the Barberton Seventh-day Adventist Church on the city's northeast.

The man was injured in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspects, both 16-year-old males from Akron, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault, police said. They were booked into the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center on their charges.

Police said the teens saw that the man was carrying a firearm and attempted to rob him while he was walking. During the altercation, the man was shot, police said.

