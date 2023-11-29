2 teens arrested stemming from murder in Casa Grande house party shooting

Two teenagers have been arrested as a result of the investigation into the death of a 17-year-old girl who was shot at a Casa Grande house party on Sunday.

The Casa Grande Police Department stated in a news release on Tuesday that they have arrested a 16-year-old male from Casa Grande and a 17-year-old male from Coolidge in relation to the death of Hailey Stephens. Both were booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center without incident and will be charged with 2nd-degree murder. Their names have not been released.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when authorities responded to reports of a shooting at East Silver Reef Road and North Olive Avenue. Upon arrival, they found Stephens and another 17-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. Stephens was shot in the head, while the other victim was shot in her arm and survived her injuries.

A memorial set up just outside the main entrance to Casa Grande Union High School to honor 17-year-old Hailey Stephens on Nov. 27, 2023. Stephens died after a house party on Nov. 26 that also left another student injured.

Detectives determined that a house party was taking place at a vacant house when an altercation between several attendees occurred. The altercation devolved into gunfire, and stray bullets struck the two girls, who were determined to be innocent bystanders.

Casa Grande Chief of Police Mark McCrory stated that the combination of the Casa Grande community and the dedicated work of detectives played a significant role in leading to the arrests.

"I am extremely proud of the teamwork exhibited by members of our department and our law enforcement partners," McCrory said. "Our officers and detectives worked around the clock to develop leads and conduct follow up on numerous tips. The majority of these tips came from members of our community, who recognize the importance of becoming involved and understand it oftentimes takes their information to assist in complex investigations."

Though the arrests are a substantial step in this case, the investigation was still ongoing, and detectives were continuing to interview witnesses and follow up on tips. Police still ask the community to come forward with any information that could be relevant to the murder.

More suspects were being sought, and detectives expected to make more arrests soon, according to the news release.

The Local 3752 Professional Firefighters of Casa Grande started a GoFundMe to help Stephens' family pay for medical and funeral expenses, which has gained significant support. As of Tuesday, $65,028 have been donated to the fundraiser with 743 contributors.

You can find the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/3wggbt-medical-and-funeral-expenses.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 teens arrested in relation to murder in Casa Grande party shooting