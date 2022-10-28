2 teens carjack man giving one of them a ride, police say

An 18-year-old was arrested for hiding in a bush, then stealing a service driver’s vehicle.

On Oct. 22 at approximately 12:30 AM, Millington Police responded to the area of Montgomery Road and Rockford Road, in relation to an armed carjacking.

When officers arrived, a man told police while he was dropping his fare, a man in the passenger seat hit him and forced him to exit the vehicle, when a second person came out of a bush with a rifle.

The two stole the driver’s 2008 Toyota Highlander, then fled the scene.

Later on, Oct. 24, police found the stolen Highlander unoccupied on Montgomery Street, police said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found two rifle shell casings.

Officers later searched the residence where they arrested 18-year-old Jesus Najera, and found three handguns, and an AR-style rifle.

Najera was later taken to 201 Poplar, police said.

If you have any information in regards to this case, contact Detective Elrod at 901-873-5623 or call or text 528-CASH (2274).

