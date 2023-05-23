2 teens charged after 17-year-old shot in Pittsburgh

Two teens were charged after a 17-year-old was shot Monday in the city’s Hill District.

Police responded to the 200 block of Elmore Street around 4:20 p.m. Monday for shots fired. Officers found a 17-year-old male who was shot in the ankle, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Two teens, ages 15 and 17, were seen fleeing the area. They were detained by Allegheny County and Pittsburgh police and found to be in possession of guns, according to the report.

They are both charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The shooting is under investigation.

