2 teens charged after 3 shot on RTA bus at downtown hub

Jan. 20—Two teens are charged after three people were shot, including an RTA driver, Tuesday afternoon aboard a bus.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. aboard a bus in a bay at the hub at 4 S. Main St. in downtown Dayton.

One teen boy is charged with felonious assault and is in the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center. A second teen boy is charged with tampering with evidence and was released on supervised home detention, the Dayton Police Department said Wednesday.

The 56-year-old bus driver tried to break up a fight involving three people when he and two others were shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

"One of my drivers just got shot," said a 911 caller who identified himself as an RTA driver. "There was a shooting on the bus."

Another 911 caller said she believed there were two men shooting at each other.

The three involved in the fight ran after the shooting, according to reports.

The two suspects were taken into custody on East Sixth Street shortly after detectives were able to review high-quality video footage of the shooting from the bus, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said Tuesday following the shooting.

The names of those shot were not released, but none of the injuries was life-threatening, police said. There was no information available Wednesday on their conditions.

The 911 call log indicated that police found one of the gunshot victims with a wound to the shoulder, and that another person shot is possibly a teenage boy.

Robert Ruzinsky, RTA CEO, issued a statement late Tuesday following the shooting:

"RTA is thankful to the actions of the first responders who assisted our employee and eventually apprehended the suspects. Their quick response, professionalism, and dedication made a difficult situation manageable," he said. "Our driver is expected to recover and our employees took care of our customers. Operations at the Wright Stop Transit Center have resumed and all buses are running on schedule."