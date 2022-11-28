2 teens charged in attempted carjacking, auto burglaries in southeast Shelby County, sheriff says

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged in recent auto burglaries in southeast Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 22, MGU detectives were conducting surveillance near the Half Shell restaurant on Winchester when they saw a vehicle driving through the parking lot.

According to SCSO, the driver got out and unsuccessfully tried to break into another vehicle.

The vehicle then went to the Happy Mexican parking lot, where detectives saw the passenger go into another unlocked vehicle.

Detectives then surrounded the vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody. He had a black Glock pistol inside his waistband.

The driver ran across the street to Taco Bell, where he broke a window to an occupied vehicle in the drive-thru and demanded the driver give him the car, SCSO said.

The victim inside the car was able to subdue the suspect, and detectives took him into custody.

They found a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, one pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several key fobs and burglary tools.

Both teens were taken to the Juvenile Court Detention Center.

They’re charged with several crimes including criminal attempted carjacking, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and evading arrest.

“We are proud to partner with the business community and assist them by reducing crime in these areas,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner, Patrol and Patrol Support Services. “The apprehension and arrest of these two individuals is a step forward in this endeavor.”







