2 teens charged with attempted murder in shooting at Lewiston home

Feb. 28—The Lewiston Police Department has charged two 14-year-olds with attempted murder stemming from a shooting Sunday night that left two seriously injured.

Triston M. Arnzen and Chloe A. Marks, both of Lewiston, were each charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder, Lewiston police said in a release. The pair was scheduled for arraignment Monday.

Police have accused Arnzen and Marks of shooting a man and a juvenile female around 5:24 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 600 block of Bryden Drive, according to the police department.

Police said the injured parties were transported to medical facilities with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. As of Monday afternoon, both were reported in life-threatening condition.

Arnzen and Marks were found together a short distance from the scene and were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said investigators discovered that the two hatched a plan earlier Sunday to shoot and kill the man and juvenile female.

While the adults in the home were distracted, Arnzen obtained the handgun and gave it to Marks, who shot the man, according to the police department report. Arnzen then allegedly took the gun and fired more shots at the man, hitting him at least once. Police said Arnzen then chased the juvenile female outside and shot at her, hitting her at least once, before running out of ammunition.

At that point, Arnzen threw the gun at the juvenile female before fleeing the scene with Marks, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171.