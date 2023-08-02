2 teens charged with attempted murder in July shooting of 9-year-old girl, Jacksonville sheriff says

Two teens have been arrested in a July shooting where a 9-year-old girl was shot in the throat, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday.

Nakendall Jackson, 15, and Kayden Tuten, 14, are facing charges of attempted murder and shooting/throwing deadly missiles, Waters said.

The shooting happened on July 21 in Durkeeville. JSO said officers responded a little after 9 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of West 19th Street near Grunthal Street.

Officers said at the time that one bullet struck the 9-year-old girl in the throat after two to three suspects fired multiple rounds inside the home.

There were seven people in the home at the time of the shooting. Waters said that the girl was not Jackson and Tuten’s intended target.

Waters said that the child who was shot was seriously injured, but is expected to survive. He said he was “thankful” for the quick actions of first responders.

He did not identify the girl, but told the girl’s family that the “thoughts and prayers of our community are with you.”

