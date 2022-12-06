2 teens charged with attempted murder after 15-year-old shot at Sonic near Memphis high school

Two teens have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was shot at a Sonic near a local high school.

The shooting happened Nov. 30 just before 3 p.m.

Memphis Police responded to Kirby High School, where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MORE: 15-year-old boy shot at Memphis Sonic next to Kirby High School ‘targeted’, police say

Witnesses said the shooting happened at a Sonic at 4130 Kirby Pkwy.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. He was later upgraded to non-critical, MPD said.

Police said that those suspected to be involved in the shooting knew the boy and that the shooting was targeted.

Police were told several people inside a grey Mercedes were responsible for the shooting.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault (2X), Reckless Endangerment, Vandalism of Property $1,000 or less, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: