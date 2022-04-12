2 teens charged with burglary, other crimes after handgun stolen from MPD Chief Davis’s car

Two teens have been charged after Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis’s gun was stolen during a car break-in.

The teens were charged Feb. 8., MPD said.

The handgun was stolen from Chief Davis’s car as she shopped at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery in Cordova, according to a police report.

The police report said the handgun was stolen out of a vehicle in which Chief Davis was a passenger. It said the weapon was inside of a handgun lockbox when it was stolen.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Attempted Theft of Property to wit: Motor Vehicle $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property to wit: Handgun $1,000-$2,500, and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property to wit: Handgun $1,000-$2,500, Theft of Property to wit Motor Vehicle $10,000-$60,000

MPD said the gun has still not been found.





