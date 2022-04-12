2 teens charged with burglary, other crimes after handgun stolen from MPD Chief Davis’s car

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
Two teens have been charged after Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis’s gun was stolen during a car break-in.

The teens were charged Feb. 8., MPD said.

The handgun was stolen from Chief Davis’s car as she shopped at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery in Cordova, according to a police report.

The police report said the handgun was stolen out of a vehicle in which Chief Davis was a passenger. It said the weapon was inside of a handgun lockbox when it was stolen.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Attempted Theft of Property to wit: Motor Vehicle $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property to wit: Handgun $1,000-$2,500, and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property to wit: Handgun $1,000-$2,500, Theft of Property to wit Motor Vehicle $10,000-$60,000

MPD said the gun has still not been found.


