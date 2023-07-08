2 teens charged in connection to break-in, attempted carjacking in Monroeville

Two teens are facing criminal charges after an alleged crime spree Thursday night in Monroeville.

Investigators say it started with an attempted carjacking at gunpoint and ended with their arrests in the middle of a department store break-in.

Michael Tate, 15, is charged as an adult and a 14-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, is charged as a juvenile after police say the duo allegedly held up a woman at gunpoint trying to steal her car outside a CVS near the Monroeville Mall.

“I’m appalled,” said Monroeville shopper Sue Kelly. “I used to shop in this area a lot, but now, I hesitate to come here. I only come in the daytime.”

The scary situation began just after 8 p.m. Thursday when a woman on crutches who works at CVS was heading to her car.

According to the police report, the two teens approached her, and Tate said, “Give me your car,” while cocking a handgun.

The woman started screaming and the boys ran off.

“That’s messed up. That’s really scary,” said Arielle, another Monroeville shopper. “I wouldn’t want to be walking around here and that happen to me.”

Shortly after the attempted carjacking at CVS, police say the two teens went to the nearby Dunham’s Sports where they attempted to break in before officers caught them in the act.

That’s when police took the pair into custody.

Investigators realized they matched the description of the two teens involved in the attempted car theft — and according to police paperwork — Tate admitted to police that he and the 14-year-old were responsible for both incidents.

“It’s getting more and more scary all over the Pittsburgh area. I don’t know what we can do about it,” said Kelly.

Police also say the gun used in the attempted carjacking was reported stolen three weeks ago.

Tate told officers he got it from a friend.

Both boys are charged as juveniles in connection to the break-in at Dunham’s Sports.

