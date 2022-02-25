2 teens charged in connection to deadly shooting in Clemson

Two 19-year-olds were charged in connection to a Feb. 19 shooting in Clemson that killed 24-year-old Gerard Traver Ouellette.

Jose Brayan Murcia, 19, of Simpsonville and Nicholas Ethan Gilman, 19, of Taylors, were charged with murder, burglary, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Clemson Police Department and Pickens County Detention Center.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Village Green Townhomes, according to a statement from the Clemson Police Department.

Police received a 911 call about a man who had been shot, the department said.

When police arrived, they found Ouellette lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Kelley said in a statement that Ouellette had lived at Village Green. Ouellette was not a Clemson University student, said university spokesperson Joe Galbraith.

Village Green Townhomes routinely houses students, according to its website, and is advertised as "just a walk, bike ride or bus ride to campus."

On Feb. 23, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Dive Team located a firearm in Pine Grove Lake that deputies believe was used in the case. The firearm will be analyzed by a forensic laboratory.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

