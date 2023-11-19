2 teens charged in Federal Way botched carjacking that led to homicide

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Two teens are facing a first-degree murder charge for a failed carjacking in Federal Way that led to a man being shot and killed.

Jonathan Montejano, 19, is being held on a $5 million bond, according to King County jail records. Alhusaine Drammeh, 18, is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to court documents, Drammeh admitted to investigators that he and Montejano attempted to steal a 26-year-old’s car at a Federal Way auto parts store back on Oct. 25. He described how the pair approached the man with pistols and asked for the keys—the man pulled out his own gun, leading to a shootout that killed the victim.

It wasn’t the pair’s first attempt to steal a car. In fact, Drammeh admitted that they carjacked a separate individual in Lake Stevens to gain control of the vehicle they used as a getaway car following the failed carjacking in Federal Way. That incident even led to a police pursuit in Lake Stevens before officers called it off.

Prosecutors stated that the duo had spent the past month "robbing and burglarizing people while armed," noting that Motejano is also charged with multiple carjackings and a burglary of a gun store.

Both are due back in court in late November.