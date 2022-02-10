2 teens charged following bomb threats at DC schools





Police arrested two 16-year-old males in connection with bomb threats made this week against multiple schools in Washington, D.C., as more threats were made in the area on Thursday.

Five high schools were evacuated on Thursday amid another round of bomb threats made over the phone, The Associated Press reported, but no hazardous materials were found. Dunbar High School, IDEA Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School were among the schools that evacuated students.

This marks the third straight day bomb threats were reported against schools in the nation's capital.

The latest wave comes as two teens were arrested in connection to bomb threats made in D.C. on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter that police had arrested a male teenager from the southeastern part of the city in connection with multiple bomb threats made the prior day. A few hours later, police said another male teenager, from northeast D.C., was arrested in connection with a bomb threat made Wednesday at KIPP DC College Preparatory school.

Both teenagers were charged with making terroristic threats, according to D.C. police.

At least six bomb threats were made on Wednesday against schools including Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School.

And on Tuesday, second gentleman Doug Emhoff was escorted out of a D.C. high school during a Black History event because of a security threat.

This comes after a bipartisan group of lawmakers earlier this month expressed grave concern about the "disturbing trend of bomb threats" being made against historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), noting that in January at least 17 of the nation's 100 HBCUs had received such threats.

The FBI said it is investigating the bomb threats made against HBCUs.