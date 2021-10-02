2 teens charged with murder

Oct. 2—LUMBERTON — Two teens were charged Thursday with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old St. Pauls man in August.

Fredrick D. Hall, 19 and a 16-year-old juvenile, both of Shannon were arrested Thursday by a sheriff's investigator, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Hall was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond on the murder charge. He was placed under a $500,00 secured bond for the remaining charges, according to the Sheriff's Office. The juvenile was placed in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Both teens are charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into occupied/moving vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. The charges are in connection to their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Demarko Locklear on Aug. 26.

Sheriff's investigators are searching for 19-year-old Gary Alford, of Lumber Bridge, who is also charged in the case. Alford is wanted for the same charges as the other teens.

On Aug. 26, deputies responded about 11:39 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 886 N. Alford Road in St. Pauls. Deputies found Locklear suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to New Hanover Medical Center for treatment where he died from his injuries.

Locklear was struck by gunfire while traveling in a vehicle on North Alford Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. The shots came from a separate vehicle traveling the road. Locklear was transported to New Hanover Medical Center for treatment and died from his injuries.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating the case.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Alford is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.